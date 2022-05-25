The Lewandowski operation continues to advance due to the insistence of the player and Barcelona, and Bayern has had no choice but to put a price on their scorer. The Pole has made it very clear to his representative that his intention is to play for Barcelona next season, so much so that he does not want to listen to offers from other teams.
After months of insistence from Bayern to keep their player, it seems that they have realized that it will not be possible and they have already changed their position in the operation and are willing to negotiate. As the Pole only has one year left on his contract, there is a certain rush for him to leave some money in Germany before leaving for his next destination, and Bayern Munich consider that the minimum would be 50 million.
The economic situation of FC Barcelona is not to throw rockets at the moment, but from the offices of the club they see the signing of Lewandowski as something essential. The first offer they made to Bayern was 32 million plus 8 bonuses, but the Germans seem to have settled on 50 million and there will be no way to lower the price. At the end of the day, it is their main asset in front of goal and at the moment they do not have a replacement, so their firmness in the negotiation is understandable.
Now the ball is in Barcelona’s court, and it is the Barça club that must decide whether to give in and pay the 50 million they are asking for. Currently there are not many more players for this price who are going to fulfill like the Polish striker, but Barcelona needs to cash in first.
