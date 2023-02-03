Without many obstacles, Barcelona opted to release Memphis Depay, the Barcelona team made it very clear that the bad disposition of the player did not help Xavi or the squad in the least, for this reason they accepted with the open arms to lose Lewandowski’s replacement, assessing that today the Pole does not need someone to replace him as he is capable of signing a rain of goals alone.
However, it is a fact that the pocalo will not be eternal, for this reason within Barcelona they have been probing the market for months to define who will be Robert’s replacement. Months ago, everything indicated that Moukoko would dress as a culé, an option that was deleted after his renewal with Dortmund. Now, everything indicates that the chosen one is a young man who steals the show in Brazil, for whom Barcelona is clear that they will present an offer.
For weeks we have informed you in 90min of Barcelona’s interest in Vitor Roque, a young man who already shines in the Brazilian league and who was the young sensation of the last Libertadores. The monitoring of Barcelona has continued until the CONMEBOL sub-20 youth, where the 17-year-old is the top scorer and perhaps the best player in the tournament, thus, in Barcelona they have opted to present a formal offer for the carioca in the following weeks, understanding that with growth and guidance from Lewandoski, the striker can become the forward of the club in the future.
