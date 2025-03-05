



The March calendar does not give truce, and the Barcelona The second of the five game will live in fifteen days that force the Barca to not lower the bar or in the league or in the Champions League. Those of Hansi Flick They are measured to Benfica This Wednesday, March 5 In the Pan Luz de Lisbon stadium After recovering LaLiga’s leadership after beating Real Sociedad last weekend in Montjuïc.

The German coach was rotating thinking about the round of the round of 16 of the maximum continental competition against a Portuguese team in front of the one who already played on January 21 at a goals festival that dicked the balance in favor of the Catalans in the last sigh of the game.

Barcelona in 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: Barbastro 0-4

Athletic Club 0-2

Real Madrid 2-5

Real Betis 5-1

Getafe 1-1

Benfica 4-5

Valencia 7-1

Atalanta 2-2

Alavés 1-0

Valencia 0-5

Sevilla 1-4

Ray Vallecano 1-0

Las Palmas 0-2

Atlético 4-4

Real Sociedad … pic.twitter.com/vs7o3zzbzp – Barçatimes (@Barcatimes) March 2, 2025

This season Barcelona already adds a total of 124 goals among all competitions. «It is our style of play. We are attacking well and everyone is hungry for a goal, ”said the German team coach after endorsing four goals to Donostiarras in LaLiga. Of those goals in the course that is being played, 31 have been in stopped ball shares.

The victory against those of Imanol Sheriff joined the excellent streak of Barça since the beginning of this 2025. The Catalans closed 2024 with two losses – against Leganes and Atlético -, and since this new year and They add 15 games without stopping the knee.









Probable alignment of Benfica against Barcelona

Trubin; Tomás Araújo, António Silva, Otamendi, Álvaro Carreras; Leandro Barreiro, Aursnes, Orkun Kökçü; Dahl, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Pavlidis.

Probable alignment of Barcelona against Benfica

Szczęsny; Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Iñigo Martínez, Alejandro Balde; Of Jong, Pedri, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha; Lewandowski