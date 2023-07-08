police

The curriculum was already well nourished: at least thirty precedents in the last year alone, almost all in airports. The Catalan police have once again arrested a thief specialized in luggage. This time, in Barcelona, ​​he had set his sights on a particularly rich suitcase: the value of the contents at least 245,000 euros, “thanks” to two particularly valuable watches. The booty was immediately returned to the owner.

The modus operandi is always the same: the thief gets confused among the passengers at the check-in counters and, taking advantage of a moment of distraction, takes possession of the luggage.



00:32