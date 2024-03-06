Barcelona closed a couple of last-minute signings at the end of the last summer market, Joan Cancelo, who for many has been the best player of the culé team in this very complex sporting year, as well as Joao Felix, who despite fulfilling his dream As a player for the Blaugrana, he has not had the football that the coaching staff and board of directors expected from those trained at Benfica, although, despite this, everyone is considering Joao's continuity with the squad for at least one more year.
Jorge Mendes was at the club facilities yesterday negotiating with all his representatives in the team, giving priority to the Joao Felix issue. Mendes was informed by Laporta and Deco that the culé team does not have the financial potential to be able to obtain the Atlético de Madrid man's letter one hundred percent, however, there are intentions to continue with the player on the squad, for which is referred to as a new transfer.
Mendes offered Barcelona to buy a part of Joao's letter, however, he received a refusal from the culés, Laporta and his entourage consider that due to what has been shown this year, there is no real guarantee to buy Felix, which is why, If the player wants to continue, it will only be on loan once again, for which there would already be a green light from Atlético, although Sport affirms that it will not be a move as simple as last summer, since the colchoneros want to get something in return .
