Barcelona activates the plan to renew Dembélé

Barcelona launched its plan for the renewal of the player Ousmane Dembele.

The parties have already started talks and everything indicates that the agreement would be on the right track, according to reports in the Spanish press.

It is said that Barça has already offered him a renewal until June 30, 2027 and that there are good prospects because the player wants to continue at the club. .

The French player’s contract expires in 2024, so the club accelerates its plan to prevent the footballer from entering his last year of contract without being tied down.

Marca reports that Barcelona executives have already expressed to the representative that they were very happy with the performance he had had throughout the season.

The medium specifies the difficulty that arises and that is that the Frenchman’s termination clause drops in the middle of the year. Currently, his freedom costs 100 million euros, but during the months of June and July this drops to 50. This opens the possibility for other teams to want to sign him.

In this scenario, the club offers him a contract until 2028, a bet to ensure that the player does not listen to other offers. However, the next step will be to send the formal offer, so that the negotiation can begin firmly.

