Ricardinho returns to Spain. This time he does it with the French ACCS, for which he signed last year from Movistar Inter, to face FC Barcelona in the second round of the Champions League, with a ticket to the Final at eight at stake. Carlos Ortiz is back with him, another who changed Torrejón for Paris.

Schedule: What time does Barça-ACCS start in the Champions League round of 16?

The Palau Blaugrana in Barcelona will be the scene of the clash. The match between Barça and ACCS Paris of star Ricardinho will start at 21:05. Before, at 19:00 (TDP), it will be the turn of Movistar Inter and the Ukrainian Kherson.



Television: How to watch the eighth of the Champions League between Barça and ACCS?

Esport3, the sports channel of TV3, will be in charge of broadcasting the game between Barça and ACCS free and open. The meeting can also be seen streaming through the network’s website and on Barça TV and Barça TV +.

