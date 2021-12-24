The complicated economic situation of the club has led Barcelona to reinforce on many occasions within the market with footballers who are not up to the institution, the same thing happened this summer, where after Griezmann’s departure, the Blaugrana accepted on the hour to receive as loaned to Luuk de Jong, a lousy decision so far.
At the beginning of the season, the Dutchman had the protection of his compatriot Ronald Koeman, however, that ended quickly, as Xavi came to the culé bench and things changed for Luuk, because practically immediately the current Barcelona coach informed Laporta that no he counted on the striker in the least and that the best thing was to look for his departure in winter, something that is about to happen.
Mundo Deportivo informs that Barcelona and Sevilla have a total agreement with Cadiz so that Luuk ends the season on loan from said club, right now the only thing missing is the approval of the player, a situation that could be the most complicated step, although, the forward I understand that it does not count in the least for Xavi, therefore, if he wants to add minutes for the next six months, he must leave Barcelona.
