What is the A-League All Stars?

It is a combination made up of players from the A-League, the Australian First Division. the 21 names They have been chosen in two ways: by decision of the coach or by vote of the audience. The coach, by the way, will be Dwight Yorke, a former Manchester United footballer.

Among those summoned, the Spanish stand out Isaiah Sanchezwith a past in the lower categories of Espanyol and Ponferradina; Jack Rodwell, who until two seasons ago was a member of Sheffield United; Y Adama Traore. Yes, you have read correctly. The Barça player has a “namesake” at Western Sydney Wanderers. The full call is as follows:

Philip Kurto. Macarthur goalkeeper, 30 years old.

Andrew Redmayne. Sydney FC goalkeeper, 33 years old.

Alexander Popovic. Central defender for Adelaide United, 19 years old.

Scott Neville. Brisbane Roar centre-back, 33 years old.

Kye Rowles. Central defender of the Central Coast Mariners, 23 years old.

Adrian Mariappa. Central defender of Macarthur, 35 years old.

Ryan Grant. Sydney FC right back, 31 years old.

James Davidson. Left back for Melbourne Victory, 30 years old.

Adama Traore. Left back for Western Sydney Wanderers, 32 years old.

Isaiah Sanchez. Adelaide United midfielder, 35 years old.

Rack Rodwell. Midfielder for Western Sydney Wanderers, 31 years old.

Jay O’Shea. Brisbane Roar midfielder, 33 years old.

Callum Timmins. Perth Glory midfielder, 22 years old.

Anthony Caceres. Sydney FC midfielder, 29 years old.

Olivier Boumal. Newcastle Jets right-handed winger, 32 years old.

Nestory Irankunda. Left winger for Adelaide United, 16 years old.

Daniel Penha. Left winger for Newcastle Jets, 23 years old.

Milos Ninkovic. Left winger for Sydney FC, 37 years old.

Piscopo reindeer. Wellington Phoenix left winger, 23 years old.

Garang Kuol. Center forward for the Central Coast Mariners, 17 years old.

Jason Cummings. Center forward for the Central Coast Mariners, 26 years old.