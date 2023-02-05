The FC Barcelona had everything served to continue screwed to the top of the table of classifications of the maximum Spanish competition; The league. The maximum rival of the group culé, the real Madridleft points at the Estadi de Son Moix, against the Majorca. The team led by Xavi Hernández, had just achieved a series of very important unbeaten matches, which would definitely serve as a boost to face an always strong rival in the Spanish league, the Seville of Jorge Sampaoliwho came from beating Elche 3-0.
Xavi’s men started the game controlling almost all the circuits. An unexpected injury put a damper on the plans of Xavi and is that Sergio Busquetswho was germinating in recent games, was forced to leave after being injured at the hands of in Nesyri. Barça sealed everything with a 3-0 win over Sevilla.
Ter Stegen (6.8): The German’s game was very quiet. He had no challenge.
Jules Kounde (7.5): The Frenchman had a great game. Very solid in defense and offensive contribution, in each transition, he was very useful for his team.
Ronald Araujo (7): Another solid performance from the Uruguayan. Always rigid, strong and secure in his role as central defender. He did not disappoint in the match against Sevilla.
Christensen (7.2): Another player who has impressed us in recent games is the Dane, Christensen. He has been solid and steadfast in his roles as central defender.
Jordi Alba (8.5): The Spaniard was very good in all the transitions of the match. Both in defense and attack. He was the one who scored the first goal of the match and assisted Raphinha for 3-0.
Sergio Busquets (6.7): Busquets had to leave due to greater forces. After receiving a stride from En-Nesyri, the pivot had to leave the field of play.
Frenkie de Jong (6.8): Frenkie’s game was not the best. He was involved in several plays where he went well, but it wasn’t the best of productions from the Dutchman.
Pedro (7.4): Pedri has accustomed us to good productions and this was no exception.
Gavi (8): The young player from Barça once again played a great game, with a great display. He scored Barça’s second goal and demonstrated once again that he is one of Xavi’s best pieces.
Raphinha (8.2): It didn’t start well, and even, until the second goal, which made an assist, Raphinha’s game was being quite weak. Later he ended up letting go and managed to raise the production.
Lewandowski (7,2): ‘Lewy’ doesn’t seem to have had an impact on the development of the match, but he’s always there. He didn’t get a goal, but he played a good game.
Kessie (7): It was not one of his best games, however he managed to assist in the second goal. That’s where his valuation increases.
Ansu Fati (6.4): With a short time of having entered the game, Ansu could not gravitate in the minutes he had.
Marcos Alonso (6.5): Alonso was another of those who participated in the game, but without much to say about it. He came in to close the game defensively.
Alejandro Balde (6.5): Bucket, he entered almost at the end of the game. He didn’t have much to do in the few minutes he played.
Ferran Torres (6.4): He had an opportunity to take advantage of a counterattack but failed to connect with his teammate. They weren’t good minutes, even though they were few.
#Barcelona #Sevilla #Barça #players #Sevilla #LaLiga
Leave a Reply