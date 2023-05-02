Still in Europe

Between the round in Indonesia and the last one held in Assen, Superbike fans had to wait more than a month to be able to see the bikes back on the track. A decidedly long break, but which will not be repeated in view of the round of Barcelonaalready scheduled this weekend and synonymous with the fourth event of the 2023 season. Moreover, the Catalan weekend will be the reconfirmation of a numerous series of appointments all in Europe, and which will only end in view of the last stage of the world championship, in the middle October, Argentina.

Bautista plays at home

Consequently, the need to adapt to the time difference will not be repeated, as happened in the first two stages between Mandalika and Phillip Island. Regardless of the times, what will be repeated will instead be the role of absolute ruler of Alvaro Bautista, back from a real triumph in the Netherlands and ready to play the weekend in front of his home crowd. As if all this wasn’t enough, the Ducati rider will try to reconfirm the results obtained here last year, when he crossed the finish line first in all the tests, including Superpole, Race 1, Superpole Race and Race 2 (the same Assen, breaking Razgatlioglu’s positive streak in Superpole).

The TV show

As happened in theUniversity of two wheelsthe television schedule will not change even for the Barcelona event: in fact, all the events, including those in the Supersport category, will be broadcast live Sky Sports MotoGPchannel 208, as well as NOW TV and SkyGO streaming. At the same time, there will also be some free-to-air broadcasts on TV8, starting with Race 1, scheduled for Saturday 6 May at 2.00pm. The same channel will also broadcast Race 2, at the same time on Sunday 7 May, while the Superpole Race will be available, delayed, at 13:00.

Superbikes | Round Barcelona – TV Schedules

Friday 5th May

10.30 am: PL1 Superbike (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

3.00 pm: PL2 Superbike (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

Saturday 6th May

10.25 am: Superpole Supersport (live on Sky Sport MotoGP)

11.10 am: Superpole Superbike (live from Sky Sport MotoGP)

2.00 pm: Superbike Race-1 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP and on TV8)

3.15 pm: Supersport Race-1 (live from Sky Sport MotoGP)

Sunday 7 May

11.00 am: Superpole Race Superbike (live on Sky Sport MotoGP, delayed on TV8 at 1.00 pm)

12.30 pm: Supersport Race-2 (live from Sky Sport MotoGP)

2.00 pm: Superbike Race-2 (live on Sky Sport MotoGP and on TV8)