There Ferrari arrived on the Montmelò track with the curiosity to understand if the update package on the SF-23 could allow him to take a step in the right direction, especially on the problem of consistency on the race pace. The particular qualifications of Barcelona gave the Reds a half resultwith a part of the garage happy for the excellent second position of Carlos Sainz and the other disappointed for the nineteenth place of Charles Leclerc, delayed by still unidentified problems on his single-seater.

Although starting alongside Max Verstappen, the Spaniard is aware that he doesn’t have great chances of victory and has set the goal of his race on the podium. Leclerc, on the other hand, will have to put a comeback from the rear on the track, perhaps taking advantage of starting from the last row to replace some element of the car.

The Italian newspapers focused on the Saturday experienced by the Maranello team, sparing no compliments for the dominance shown by Verstappen.

Barcelona’s Saturday press review

The Republic, signed by Alessandra Retico, talks about “Ferrari with a half smile”explaining: “Red and black. Carlos in the front row, Charles in the back. A halfway Ferrari, bipolar, in the crazy and uncertain qualifying of Barcelona. Sainz beats the competition in midfield, Leclerc crippled by something, perhaps a faulty sensor for a few euros, or perhaps something more. Undriveable car: rejected in the first round, it hasn’t happened to him since Monaco 2019 (due to a mistake on the wall): part 19. all strange, […] except for the imperturbable Max Verstappen, the Martian and Red Bull, a spaceship. […] One is not good for him (to Leclerc, ed): apart from Baku (2 poles and two podiums), a cursed season. Failures, penalties, mistakes, strategies against like a week ago in Monaco. Did something break? And it doesn’t look like a sensor“.

Stefano Mancini on The print title “Half red“, contrasting the Saturday result of the two Ferrari ensigns: “Charles Leclerc he watches the Spanish GP qualifying on TV disconsolately, concluded with the pole position of Max Verstappen and the second position of Carlos Sainz, the teammate who enjoys the front row while he will be in 19th place. […] For the Monegasque it is the sixth negative episode in seven Grands Prix. From title-winning ambitions he quickly transitioned into sports drama, […]: the last case yesterday, with the car not turning left. […] Something strange happened suddenly, the driver thinks it’s a mechanical problem, it could be a failure related to the differential. […] Verstappen has no problems whatsoever, who is increasingly racing in a championship of his own, elitist and unattainable. […] Despite Leclerc, Ferrari has some reason to rejoice. Sainz took advantage of the push from his home crowd and above all the new package of technical innovations just mounted on the SF-23 to get ahead of the pursuers”.

The Sports Courier with Fulvio Solms he writes about “Ferrari between Heaven and Hell”emphasizing the “objectively bizarre situation” of a Red in the front row and another in the last: “And both are not easy to explain”. And he continues: “Leclerc was unable to drive yesterday, and it is excluded that he got caught up. Incredulous yes, however, at the end of Q1 which saw him come out on the first cut”commenting: “The fact that the Monegasque was also drawn for anti-doping in the end must be another prank of the little devil who decided to torment him yesterday” and concluding: “What is the real Ferrari today, the one that shoots alongside Verstappen or the one with the hiccups? We are still dealing with the men from Maranello, evidently capable of valuable things, but also of stumbling blocks”.

Leo Turrini up National newspaper defines Ferrari “indecipherable“: “A redhead in the front row. A Red in the back row. Two drivers, same car, same upgrades. But opposite results. It’s the Ferrari of 2023, honey. Vaguely incomprehensible, decidedly indecipherable for the engineers of Maranello themselves: but this passes the convent. […] With the revised and corrected SF-23, Carlos Sainz was inferior only to Max Verstappen. […] In fact, only an ambush of fate can knock out Verstappen. The Dutch seemed irresistible in all conditions”.