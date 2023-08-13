Overtaking at the last corner of the last lap

“There are some Sundays when you are exactly on par with your opponent and in that case winning is worth more than three points”. Valentino Rossi in his first autobiography he thus summarized the 2009 Catalan Grand Prix, which went down in history for the successful overtaking of Jorge Lorenzo on the last corner of the last lap. ‘Historically’ on the Montmelò circuit in Barcelona the last chance to put the wheels in front of those of the opponent is braking at Turn 10, the Caixa, but on that occasion Rossi surprised Lorenzo at the last 90° corner towards right before the starting straight, a curve that the F1s in this 2023 practically covered in full thanks to their aerodynamic load.

An unexpected manoeuvre, a magic that Valentino Rossi had already exhibited 12 months earlier in the duel that saw him emerge defeated from the confrontation with Casey Stoner. “Already last year Valentino had managed to pass me in that corner, twice“were the words of a tried Stoner in the press conference (the Australian Ducati rider had finished the race in third position, winning the sprint for the podium against Andrea Dovizioso’s Honda).

In our interview with Jorge Lorenzo, a ‘passage’ on one of the decisive Sundays of the 2009 season could not be missing: “Valentino and I were two very good riders, both with very strong personalities. We found ourselves on the same track, with the same bike and at the same level. We were driving differently, but the time on the clock was the same and therefore neither of us could run away, even if we tried. So we fought all race until the last lap. Valentino beat me in terms of experience and shrewdness, because he had always braked faster than me, while in that corner I went faster on the road. On the last lap, however, braking counted for a lot. He was very versatile and improvised a lot during the competition. I should have stopped later and closed the space, but I didn’t and he knew how to take advantage of it”.