Six out of seven, in short, almost all the new purchases available to Xavi. The worst clouds move away from Barcelona after the blaugrana club activated the fourth economic lever to enroll newly arrived players. In addition to Dembelé and Sergi Roberto who have signed new contracts, Kessie, Lewandowski, Raphina and Christensen have been registered in the Liga in time for today’s debut against Rayo Vallecano. Excluded for now only Koundé, still recovering and therefore certainly out of Xavi’s squad.