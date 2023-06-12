That was Pep Guardiola’s reaction after completing the European treble with Barcelona in 2009. Technically, Guardiola was right. In Spain, it is impossible to win more than the three main trophies (Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League) in one season.
He may not have been able to top it, but Guardiola could strive to repeat that success. It cost him 14 years, two job changes and all his hair, but the son of a humble bricklayer returned to those heights in 2023 with Manchester City.
Only eight other people have led their club to the European treble, and Guardiola is the first to do so twice. But, which triplet has been better?
|
Equipment
|
Record in the Champions League
|
Record in LaLiga
|
Cup record
|
Barcelona (09/08)
|
V7 E5 D1
|
V27 E6 D5
|
V7 E2 D0
|
Manchester City (22/23)
|
V8 E5 D0
|
V28 E5 D5
|
V6 E0 D0
Although Guardiola’s Barcelona in the 2008/09 season has a record slightly lower than City’s (two points less), they obtained more convincing results in the first round of the treble.
The Blaugrana not only overwhelmed struggling teams, they asserted their authority over the division’s elite, defeating seven of the top eight clubs by a margin of at least three goals. More impressively, Barcelona exerted their dominance on the road, foisting an infamous 6-2 win on Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu.
By contrast, Manchester City managed just one away win against the Premier League’s top nine in 2022/23 – a 3-1 defeat of Arsenal at the Emirates that could easily have tipped the scales either way.
Both Barcelona and City were slightly haphazard in their respective Champions League finals. Sir Alex Ferguson maintains his Manchester United “should have won that game” in Rome against Barcelona in 2009, while City relied on Ederson’s brilliance (Romelu Lukaku’s misfortune) in the final against Inter 14 years later. .
However, City’s path to the final was far more convincing than Barcelona’s. The latest generation of Guardiola systematically dismantled RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich before turning in one of the most outstanding performances of the modern era, humiliating Real Madrid with a resounding 4-0 victory in the semi-final second leg.
Barcelona, for their part, could only qualify for the 2009 event with a goal by Andrés Iniesta in the last minute of the semi-final against Chelsea. According to Didier Drogba, it was a “shame”.
After ending his playing career in Europe, Guardiola lamented that modern football had evolved.
“I think that players like me have become extinct because the game has become more tactical and physical,” he sighed in 2004. “If I were 20 years old at Barcelona, I would never succeed.”
Yet a handful of years later, Guardiola built Barcelona’s treble winners in his image. The three midfielders -Andrés Iniesta, Xavi Hernández and Sergio Busquets- grew up idolizing Guardiola since their footballing days. The positional style of play that he implanted as a coach shifted the balance from brawn to brains. The use of Lionel Messi as a false nine towards the second half of the season only increased Barcelona’s dominance in midfield.
However, there is a real possibility that Guardiola will not be able to fit in with his treble-winning team, Manchester City.
When Barcelona lined up in the 2009 Champions League final against Manchester United, Guardiola only fielded a natural centre-back. Against Inter, 14 years later, he sent four from the opening whistle.
In his never-ending quest to eliminate the threat of counter-attacks entirely, Guardiola devised a new innovation: forming a 3-2 trapeze at the base of City’s fluid forward quintet, with John Stones coming into midfield alongside Rodri ahead of a robust trio: Manuel Akanji, Rubén Dias and Nathan Aké.
Rodri is the closest thing to Guardiola in the City squad, but he brings an extra layer of muscle and attacking threat to a more robust outfit. Guardiola likes to joke about his poor scoring record as a player, with 12 goals in 384 appearances for Barcelona. Rodri has scored 13 times in the last three seasons, including the winner against Inter in the Champions League.
Both played incredible football and deserve to be part of the “select group of mythical teams” that Guardiola described in 2009. Although Barcelona boasted more style and freedom, they fell short of the imperious march to three titles that propelled City forward.
In any case, neither team was as good as the Barcelona of 2010/11 that Guardiola created, even if they lost the Copa del Rey against José Mourinho’s Real Madrid.
