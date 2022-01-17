Barcelona no longer expects Ousmane Dembele: renewal in a very short time, otherwise they will try to sell him in this transfer window. Hard punch of the Blaugrana club, tired of the long push and pull with the French striker and his agent Moussa Sissoko, for this the ultimatum was triggered: 48 hours to give a positive or negative response to the last offer for the extension, this second Mundo Deportivo the deadline set by Barça which, in case of non-response, will consider the negotiation closed and will work for an immediate sale that allows to monetize, also ready to put the player out of the squad until the end of the contract (end of the season) if he refuses to leave .

WHERE CAN IT GO? – But where could Dembele go? Not at Juventus, despite the fact that until last summer he was actually followed with great interest by the bianconeri: the figures for a possible operation are too high now, the former Borussia Dortmund asks for a contract worth 12 million euros net per season and a substantial signing bonus, over 20-25 million. Easier to assume that the French can come forward with the PSG, close to losing Mbappé, or that intriguing offers arrive from the Premier League: from the rich and ambitious Newcastle, from Manchester United, from Liverpool in case of black smoke for the renewal of Salah or from Chelsea, where he would find Tuchel who launched him in Dortmund.

ASSAULT IN MORATA – Juve still remains ‘involved’ in Dembele’s situation, because his departure in the next few weeks could unlock the incoming market for Barcelona, ​​which must always move carefully with respect to the parameters imposed by the La Liga. The ambition of Xavi and the management is to get to another striker, despite the performance di Luuk de Jong rose significantly in 2022, and Alvaro Morata remains at the top of the wish list: in the event of the sale of Dembele, therefore, a new offensive can start for the Spanish attacker, with the hypothesis of also involving Memphis Depay in the deal with theAtletico Madrid. However, this is not an easy operation, because Juve does not intend to let Morata leave without having another striker in hand, but Barça does not give up and keeps any alternatives open (among these also Anthony Martial, en route to Manchester United): everything revolves around Dembele, these are decisive hours for the future of the Frenchman and for the Blaugrana market.