“The Superlega project is still alive”. This was said, speaking at the shareholders’ meeting, by the president of Barcelona Joan Laporta. “A financial entity had deposited 3,500 million euros – added Laporta – for an attractive and feasible project. And it had reached the point that Barcelona would have earned 700 million euros per season plus some variables. UEFA did not accept the dialogue and we have not understood it, but we have moved on. We will not apologize for having thought of organizing a competition or for having wanted to be masters of our destiny in the world of football. ”