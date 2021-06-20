Presentation of the Tomorrow room. Mobility World Congress. David Zorrakino / Europa Press

Mobility is one of the hottest debates. Hand in hand with the transformation of the automobile industry towards an electrified and connected reality, other issues are also being debated, such as the presence of cars in cities, urban planning more aimed at the citizen or new forms of transportation of people and people. of goods. Fira de Barcelona launches a new contest dedicated to urban mobility. It does so just as the congress and events sector begins to reactivate after more than a year under the impact of the pandemic. The Tomorrow.Mobility World Congress room, which will have a pilot edition next November and whose full celebration is planned for 2022, is heir to a way of understanding congresses after the pandemic: it will be active throughout the year through a online platform.

More information

The Tomorrow.Mobility World Congress wants to promote the design and adoption of new models of sustainable urban mobility. A concern that, also after the experience of confinement, has accelerated in most European cities. How to make mobility in large cities accessible to all citizens, services and new forms of commerce, while also meeting sustainability requirements. The contest will be organized together with EIT Urban Mobility, an initiative of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology, dependent on the European Union.

In the presentation of this congress last week at a press conference, the organizers of Fira de Barcelona highlighted that they already have important companies and institutions, more than a hundred, including the World Bank, the World Economic Forum, the United Nations, Microsoft, Mastercard, port and airport associations of different cities and emerging companies on mobility such as Social Car. Among all these actors, mobility will be discussed, from electric scooters and bicycles to last-mile logistics for e-commerce with Delivery drones, through connected and autonomous cars, fleets with data technology for the transport of passengers and goods, or energy efficiency.

“Smart and sustainable urban transport systems will be one of the main ways of development of the economy and society”, says Pau Relat, president of the Board of Directors of Fira de Barcelona. It is also, according to the organ’s director, Constantí Serrallonga, “a clear example of Fira’s strategic objective of positioning itself with global projection initiatives in innovative sectors with high added value”.

The organizers see this congress as an opportunity to begin to respond to the challenges posed by the mobility of the future. And also to start forging relationships in what will undoubtedly be a business: they calculate that the sector will be an important engine of economic growth, which in 2027 could represent up to 60,000 million euros in business volume. In 2019, according to the study by the consulting firm Allied Market Research, the urban mobility market generated 30,000 million euros.