The rescue fund for strategic companies enabled by the Government receives more and more requests, as expected after the duration and intensity of the coronavirus crisis. And even among the ongoing applications, some have decided to increase the amount claimed during the process. This is the case of Barceló and Globalia, whose travel agency businesses (Ávoris and Halcón Viajes, respectively) want to merge. For the resulting company, they have asked for 80 million more to add to the initial 240 million, as confirmed by business sources familiar with the negotiation.

“In the process from which a company starts the procedure until it ends, information is requested and the amount claimed can be modified once the conditions of the aid are known”, explain sources from the Administration. It was precisely in this process that Barceló and Globalia have decided to increase the amount they need, as notified to the Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI). To access this economic injection, a company has to meet a series of requirements, including that it is considered strategic.

The agreement so far between the parties was 240 million euros, divided into a participative loan of 122.4 million and another ordinary of 117.6 million. Now, if the aid for 320 million is approved, the credit structure and repayment terms will remain intact. Sources from both companies are optimistic and believe they will have the go-ahead for the operation in a matter of weeks. Capgemini, Mazars and Roland Berger are the consultants in charge of supporting SEPI in reviewing the documentation provided by both firms, the viability plan and the aid repayment schedule, as stated by Vozpópuli.

With this increase in the amount to be received, the distribution of power in the new travel agency that will be born from the merger between Ávoris and Halcón Viajes will not be modified either. The first, from the Barceló group, will have 50.5% of the capital of the new company and will run the business. The resulting group would add between its legs an annual turnover of 4,000 million, a workforce of more than 6,000 employees and 1,500 points of sale. The structure of the resulting company will be chaired by Barceló, who will have three more positions, while Globalia will have the vice-presidency and two directors.

Template adjustment

In the conversations held about the future viability plan of the company, a staff adjustment has been put on the table. Specifically, a cut of up to 200 workers is proposed, although sources familiar with the negotiation insist that this point is not yet closed.

If the SEPI injection is given the green light, this will be the second aid from the rescue fund to Globalia, which has already received 475 million for Air Europa. Among the tourism companies that are immersed in the process are, at least, the Hotusa chain, the owner of Trasmediterránea (Naviera Armas), the tourist group Wamos (parent company of Nautalia travel agencies), Hoteles Tecnológicos (owner of Petit Palace) or the Abadi and SERHS groups, dedicated to hotels and restaurants.