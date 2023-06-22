The FC Barcelona board of directors feels supervised since a kind of social pressure began to know exactly the financial situation of the club since the return to the presidency of Joan Laporta in 2021. The economic vice president Eduard Romeu explained today the state of the accounting in an informative meeting that was interpreted as an exercise in transparency in the face of the accusations made at the Camp Nou. Although the terms have been extended and interest rates have been reduced, the debt remains at 1,350 million while the expected salary mass for the next season is 528 million when in June of last year it was 656 million and the previous season was 708 million . That is to say, in the first course it was lowered by 7.3% (52 million) and now it has fallen by 25.4% (180 million) compared to the arrival of Laporta.

More information

The 528 million expected for the 2023-2024 financial year contemplate 51 million that correspond to the salaries of five players who return after their loan and who could soon leave the entity such as Umtiti, Lenglet, Dest, Collado and Gustavo Maya. The current directive also found itself with 389 million in deferred wages and “lying bonuses” – a term used because they are easy to meet – of which 70 million remain to be paid. The impact of the wage bill, which includes 90 million sections, has been alleviated lately in any case by the departures of footballers like Piqué, Alba and captain Busquets.

The Barça board also plans to endorse some six million before the next day 30 after it has not been able to comply with the cut agreed with LaLiga. Laporta’s board promised to reduce the salary mass of the sections, valued at around 104 million, in overly optimistic terms for the 2022-2023 financial year. The forecast was 10 million and four were reached, so the difference must be covered according to the plan presented in La Liga Profesional. The endorsement will allow the immediate registration of players already renewed, such as Marcos Alonso, Sergi Roberto, Iñaki Peña and especially Gavi and Araujo, who had important offers from the Premier.

The signing of central defender Iñigo Martínez, from Athletic, and midfielder Ilkay Gündogan, from Manchester City, players with whom Barcelona has already reached an agreement, will take place from July after the club has already given guarantees to both of their registration in LaLiga. The different professional sections also outline their squads with salary cuts, especially the basketball team, which is negotiating the termination of Mirotic’s contract, which amounts to about 11 million. There will be no turning back either in the closure of Barça TV broadcasts scheduled for the 30th because it is not sustainable according to the board: it costs 14 million and only two enter.

Next season will also be especially complicated because the team will play their matches in Montjüic due to the works at the Camp Nou. The directive foresees losses of about 50 million while it waits for the number of subscribers willing to go to the Olympic Stadium to increase: currently the figure amounts to about 12,500 and it is expected that about 20,000 will be cited in a venue whose capacity will be about 49,472 spectators. The forecasts are that the competition can resume at the Barça stadium in November 2024. The new Palau Blaugrana, on the other hand, is expected to take place two years after the completion of the new Camp Nou.

The cost of the works on the Espai Barça is estimated at around 1,450 million and the club does not include them in the amount of the debt because they consider that they are two completely different ways; The obsession right now is to ensure that the ordinary business stops generating losses, which are estimated at around 200 million, without the need to use more levers as was done to face the signings of last season, led by Lewandowski. Romeu’s argument was ultimately a response to the complaint made by Víctor Font, candidate for the last 2021 presidential election won by Laporta. “Barça is worse now than two and a half years ago,” said Font. The debt is maintained while the wage bill is reduced and new signings are faced without the need to further mortgage Barça.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.