The president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, spoke to EL TIEMPO about current issues in international football, including Messi, the Qatar Cup, Piqué’s retirement and the upcoming competitions the team will face.

Laporta commented that his priority this year will be the League, taking into account that they were knocked out of the Champions League. “We have a team in reconstruction, Xavi is working very well, he is assembling it, working all the automatisms to build a champion of reference. What they are doing very well is the League, we have some spectacular numbers. The League is the competition of regularity, which also says a lot about a team”.

Given this scenario, he hopes that Barça will win the competition. “We have had games in which the team has shown champion material and this has generated great expectations.“, he assured.

Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona. Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER See also Nadal, 89 titles and not a year without winning at least one since 2004

Regarding the second consecutive elimination in the Champions League and participation in the Europa League, the president commented that the situation has been somewhat mitigated with a Champions League game against Manchester United.

“There are many European teams that are very powerful and the Europa League is an important tournament. Obviously, it is not the Champions League, but we take it with sportsmanship. The important thing is that we have recovered, overcome this situation, which could have caused a collapse of the team. Due to the level of play we could have passed, but due to match circumstances we did not get the necessary points”, he said.

For now, The team’s priority is the League, despite the fact that other interesting competitions are coming, such as the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, the Copa del Rey and this Europa League. About the latter, Laporta said: “We have never won and we would like to fight for it too.”

