Barcelona are not even considering including Memphis Depay in any offer for Álvaro Morata, who has become one of Blaugrana coach Xavi’s main targets this month.
Memphis, who did not arrive at the Camp Nou until the summer after being transferred for free from Lyon, has recently been mentioned as a possible counterpart in a deal with Atlético de Madrid.
But journalist Fabrizio Romano has insisted that “there is no possibility” that the Dutchman will be euthanized.
Barça is said to be ready to make their offer for Morata, with the player “open” to join. And that despite his ties to Real Madrid, where he was twice, and the connotations of moving from one of the great clubs in Spain to another.
Morata has spent the first half of the season on loan to Juventus from Atlético. The forward spent 18 months on loan at Atlético from Chelsea before completing a € 60 million transfer to the rojiblancos, where he had started his youth career.
But a few months after that permanent agreement was closed, it was loaned to Juventus for 10 million euros, which was extended until 2021/22 for another 10 million.
Now, however, Romano has added that Juve has no intention of paying the 40 million euros of the transfer to turn it into a permanent agreement. That has left Morata contemplating his future, and with Xavi interested, Barça has emerged as a strong destination.
The important thing for Juve is still finding a replacement before the transfer period ends so as not to leave their squad light. They are not willing to shorten the loan without one.
Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, who has scored 16 goals in Serie A this season, would be the obvious solution. But La Viola is reluctant to do business with Juve and has the added luxury of significant Premier League interest in the Serb, which means he has other options.
