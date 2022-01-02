Barcelona have their proposal for Álvaro Morata. Juventus have decided they 100% won’t pay € 40m to sign him in the summer. This is why Morata is open to join Barça – Xavi is pushing ?? #FCB

Juventus won’t let Morata leave if they can’t find a new striker. Depay swap: no chance. pic.twitter.com/5Frp5vYJ1k

– Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 1, 2022