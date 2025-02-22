The beginning of the course was not easy for Dani Olmo (26), who lost the first two games because the club could not register in LaLiga. The film was repeated in January with two other games in the wire and with great uncertainty. There have also been injuries. The Egarense resented the biceps femoral during the duel against Girona in September in his third game with Barça. He was low a month and eight games were lost. The last scare was an overload that prevented him from traveling to Lisbon to play against Benfica. He was the first of the five games that remained in the infirmary. Of the 37 meetings that Barcelona has played this course, Olmo has only been able to play 21 being 10 occasions.

“Yes, we are in it, doing a similar treatment that with Pedri. He suffered some injuries and you have to take care of him. We also do individual training, ”said Flick yesterday. Among the measures that have occurred, a muscular study stands out to know, according to their position and their style, which muscles and nerve groups are more involved in the elm game from their ways and position.

The Terrassa underwent a preventive study to know which muscles uses the most according to its style

There is no concern within the club. Convinced of their quality, they just want to apply a plan with the canterano who returned this summer to the club of his life to improve his performance. “It is a prevention measure,” they insist from the sports city.

Olmo is already a footballer who has very present measures such as the quality of sleep or nutrition. Little by little, more guidelines will be incorporated to their day to day to get the most possible.

Dani Olmo in Montjuïc against Rayo Vallecano ALEJANDRO GARCIA / EFE

In principle, Olmo today will not be a starter in Las Palmas. Yesterday Flick tested again with Pedri, from Jong and opted for Fermín in the midfielder to the detriment of Gavi and the Terrassa footballer who, however, adds 1,030 minutes being the thirteenth field footballer most used by Flick.

Pedri returns home

Instead, Pedri already adds 2,793 minutes. When they practiced the genetic study, medical services together with the physical trainers of the area led by Julio Tous ruled that the best thing for him was to perform daily strength exercises and not accumulate long breaks.

Although this is the fifth season of the Canary in Barcelona, ​​it will be the first time he plays before his childhood team, the UD Las Palmas. A squad with which Barça has a pending account from the fateful November in which, immersed in a bad run of results, they lost (1-2). The objective of those of Flick, now leaders is to stay after having traced the disadvantage against Real Madrid and Atlético.

Flick meditates to make rotations against the powerful calendar with the Champions League and the first leg of the Copa Semifinals next Tuesday against Atlético de Madrid. Today in Las Palmas will rest Cubarsí and it will be Araújo who plays with Iñigo Martínez.