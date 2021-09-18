FC Barcelona has just presented the new team jerseys and has already designed the next kits for the 2022/2023 La Liga season and other tournaments. Mundo Deportivo has had access to these designs and has published them, following the sketches revealed by Footy Headlines, a design company.
The new culé team jerseys would still be unfilled with the sponsors, but this can lead to the fans having a better view of the kits’ designs for next season. As noteworthy data, the return to dark blue should be highlighted, accompanying blue and garnet in the first kit, including even stripes of this color interspersed with blue and garnet.
The socks and pants of this first kit would also be dark blue, which is quite striking with the colors that have been chosen in recent seasons. On the other hand, we can also appreciate that the club has opted for the return to gold for the second kit. The gold gave a differential touch to the culé team, since few teams play with that color. Finally, the third kit would be white, with blue motifs and sprinkles in the middle simulating a cross.
The truth is that this bet is risky but necessary, because the culé club had several seasons betting on somewhat ugly t-shirt models, coming to be compared to this season, for example, with pajamas. It will be necessary to see if finally they do not add any more modifications, and how are these kits with the advertising of the companies that sponsor Barça? We still have time to see her dressing the Barça players, we can already say which is our favorite, so what are you waiting for!
