Barça achieved an impressive victory against CSKA (75-88). By the where, how and when. With very important casualties and betting on young people, against the leader of the competition who had six consecutive victories at home and with an effective and intense basketball, the Catalans were crowned in Moscow. The outside shot, Higgins and Abrines shone, and constant intensity and concentration throughout the game were the keys to Barça’s victory. With it, they reduce to a victory the distance with the Muscovites for the leadership of the Euroleague and confirm that those of Jasikevicius are ready to face any challenge.

CSKA took a slight advantage on the scoreboard from the first moments, mainly by controlling the rebound. They caught eight of the top ten in the match, showing the inner superiority that a taller and more physical team is supposed to have. Luckily for Barça, Mike James was not particularly successful, but he did connect well with Milutinovic who took the lead to eight points (25-17).

Despite losing the first quarter (25-20), Barça remained in the game thanks to the outside shot. First the middle distance, mainly Higgins, who scored released after blocking on more than one occasion. And second, above all, the shot of three. Three triples from Abrines (two in a row) and one from Calathes gave life to the Catalans. Unlike previous games (like Khimki’s) Jasikevicius gave minutes to Sergi Martínez and Badji already in the first quarter.

Barça had more problems scoring when Jasikevicius moved the bench, with Higgins as the only offensive reference. The four points in the first four minutes of the second quarter were terrible for Barça, because CSKA was able to score. After a series of too easy dunks, the Russians have already gone to 35-24, the maximum advantage of the clash so far. Jasikevicius stopped the game.

Comeback and victory in Moscow

With the starting five on the court, Barça improved notably in all aspects and, thanks again to the outside shot of Abrines and Higgins, managed to tie the game (40-40). Some very bad minutes for CSKA, who lost their advantage (41-42).

The problems grew after the break for the locals, with the injury of Mike James and a slight advantage for Barça (43-48), which they managed to maintain thanks to a good defense. The game slowed down Barça took many more rebounds and a triplazo from Hanga put the maximum advantage so far on the scoreboard (44-53). And it is that the outside shot continued, and the triples, the basis of the culé advantage: Kuric and Sergi Martínez also scored three.

He started the last quarter 56-64 but, despite Hilliard’s efforts, Barça kept the distance around 10 points. Calathes, with two triples, and the great work of Oriola and Sergi Martínez under the basket provided the game on a tray to Barça: 62-75. But CSKA did not give up, reaching 75-82 with just over a minute and a half to go, although Barça was not lost either: in the end, a resounding victory for the Catalans.