This Saturday, Barça won one of those games that are worth double. The Barça team beat Celta in a match that was losing 0-2 in the 81st minute and achieved it with an epic comeback, one of those that creates fans and reinforces a project. In just eight minutes Lewandowski – twice – and Cancelo turned the match around, raised the decibels of Lluis Companys and put the culés as provisional leaders waiting for what Real Madrid does this Sunday against Atlético.

Hungover from the Champions League match. This is how Barcelona began its match against Celta, as if it were an extension of the European duel against Antwerp in which everything was shot. Xavi arranged an eleven with new features to give rest to players like Balde or Gavi and his place was taken by Marcos Alonso and Ferran Torres. Next to them, the two Joaos, already fixed, and Gündogan, ready to pick up the pace. Different names, but same idea, or so the current champion’s coach believed. The Blaugranas came out ready to mature the match, but they did so with one gear less than in previous games and this began to be noticed at the first opportunity.

And Barça had the idea, but they executed it in slow motion. The full-backs joined the midfield to generate superiority, the wingers opened the field and the second row tried to take advantage of the spaces to arrive by surprise. That was the recipe once again, but it did not bear fruit at the beginning due to slower than usual ball circulation and the order of a rival who knew the method and had set traps with which to short-circuit the new Barça.

Barcelona Ter Stegen, Cancelo, Koundé, Christensen (Balde, min. 61), Marcos Alonso (Yamal, min. 46), Gündogan, Oriol Romeu (Araujo, min. 46), De Jong (Gavi, min. 36), Ferran Torres (Raphinha, min. 72), Lewandowski and Joao Félix. 3 – 2 Celtic Iván Villar, Mingueza, Unai Núñez (Rodríguez, min. 95), Domínguez, Starfelt, Ristic, De la Torre, Beltrán, Iago Aspas (Swedberg, min. 78), Larsen (Douvikas, min. 66) and Bamba (Dotor, min. 95). Goals:

0-1: min. 19, Larsen. 0-2: min. 76, Douvikas. 1-2: min. 81, Lewandowski. 2-2: min. 85, Lewandowski. 3-2: min. 89, I cancel.

Referee:

Melero López (Andalusian Committee). He cautioned Christensen, Gavi and Unai Núñez.

Incidents:

Matchday 6 in First Division played at the Lluis Companys stadium in Montjuic, before 43,272 spectators.

That approach by Rafa Benítez, with five defenders and three midfielders, got stuck for the Blaugranas and took the duel to another level when the Vigo team took advantage of the first opportunity they had to turn the match upside down. The culés launched the counterattack without monitoring the rearguard and De la Torre took advantage of the gift to leave Larsen alone against Ter Stegen and for the Norwegian to open the scoring. It was the first blow in a disastrous first half for Barça, in which he barely created any chances, in which he left behind at a disadvantage and in which he also had to say goodbye to Frenkie de Jong due to ankle problems. Things could only get better.

So it was. Xavi made a clean slate. He retired Marcos Alonso and Oriol Romeu to bring on Lamine Yamal and Araujo and form a 3-5-2 formation with which to carry out a siege throughout the entire second half. Ferran Torres ended up on the left profile, the young youth player on the right and Joao Félix became a free soul between the lines. The new design spurred the culés on attack, but it was a double-edged sword. Celta’s transitions were a constant threat and Iago Aspas and Mingueza warned against the hum of Montjuic, which took in air like the one about to go up on a roller coaster.

That vertigo was getting worse and Xavi doubled the bet by bringing on Balde for Christensen. From there, the madness, the screams, the jumps, the hysteria. The change was an ordeal, an all or nothing that Celta decided to see. Benítez’s men scored the second goal through Douvikas in a lethal counterattack and immediately Barça gave everything, including the push of Lluis Companys that resonated like in the ’92 Games. Joao Félix pulled a pass out of his hat masterful that culminated in Lewandowski’s Vaseline and immediately afterwards the Pole tied the match after a back pass from Cancelo. The stadium was a cauldron that was going to destroy any rival, including an increasingly smaller Celta. That’s when Gavi put a measured cross into the area and Cancelo, once again the Portuguese, appeared like a flash to sign a quick comeback in just eight minutes of true madness.