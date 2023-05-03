Mateu Alemany, during a press conference.

Mateu Alemany will not continue next season at the head of Barcelona’s football management. However, he will take charge of all the operations that the Barcelona entity will carry out in the next market. This was confirmed by the club in a statement that it published as soon as the duel between Barça and Osasuna finished. “President Laporta has accepted this march due to Mateu’s commitment to lead the summer market until the last operation, and to be able to be consulted when the Club requires it,” announced Barcelona. The Catalan club, which is going through a delicate economic situation, is presented with a complex transfer window, with no financial margin to incorporate footballers and waiting to be able to register the new contracts for Gavi and Araujo, while dreaming of repatriating Leo Messi.

When Joan Laporta won the Barcelona presidency elections in March 2021, he presented Mateu Alemany as one of his great executives. The other was Ferran Reverter. The first would direct all professional football operations, the second would take over the general management of the club. Reverter lasted 11 months. Alemany, 27. “The incorporation of Mateu Alemany into the structure of the first team, when Joan Laporta won the last elections, has allowed FC Barcelona to close operations that seemed impossible and provide the coach with competitive teams, within the economic problems that still drags ”, added the club in the statement.

Alemany had a contract with Barcelona until June 2024. However, a tempting offer from Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, added to Barcelona’s difficult financial management, would have made him precipitate his goodbye to Barça. In his first season at Barcelona, ​​2020-2021, Alemany closed the signing of nine footballers. And he spent 62 million on Ferran Torres, “my child”, as he cataloged it when he traveled to Manchester to negotiate for the striker with whom he had already met during his time as sports director of Valencia. In the 2021-2022 academic year, thanks to levers (sale of assets), Barcelona signed eight players for a total of 158 million. “We have a squad”, Xavi assessed the market. The Barcelona team is the leader of the League and won the Spanish Super Cup. In Europe, however, they did not carburettor, first eliminated from the Champions League and then from the Europa League.

Alemany’s departure coincides with Barcelona’s idea of ​​incorporating Messi. The Barcelona football director was one of the executives who did not look favorably on the Argentine’s renewal in 2021. Finally, Messi finished PSG. Now that Laporta wants to buy peace with the return of the 10, the future of Alemany seems to be in the Premier.

