Joan Laporta, the president of Barça, held a long press conference last Tuesday in which, despite his overflowing loquacity, he did not clear up any of the great shadows and unknowns that are cast on the latest economic operations.

The Barça manager avoided revealing the names of the investors from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates who have offered 100 million euros for the management of 475 VIP seats at the new Camp Nou for 30 years, nor did he detail their content. Obviously, he did not clarify whether in this case the sports entity also paid commissions.

The same is true with the failed and pending sale of Barça Vision, which groups together the hypothetical digital businesses and which helped the club to record 408 million profits in its accounts and improve the financial play of LaLiga. Thanks to this, a good number of players registered at the time. Now, the auditor has forced the club to recognize almost half of those profits as losses and threatens to do the same with the 208 million that the club still counts as assets.

What really is Barça’s economic situation? To what extent is there a danger of the entity collapsing? Manel Pérez, deputy to the director of The Vanguardtalks in the video that precedes this text, about the matter with Enric Sierra, deputy director of the newspaper.

In Manel Pérez’s opinion, following and analyzing Barça’s accounts and economic situation is very similar to a spy movie. All the files are dotted with confidentiality, anomalous circumstances, secrets, they take place through tax havens and have protagonists who hide their identity. Also, like Mr. Wolf from Pulp Fiction, someone always ends up appearing in charge of closing the details, leaving the scene clean… and collecting a succulent commission.

