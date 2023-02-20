One of the former directors of FC Barcelona, Josep Contreras, who died last December, allegedly charged commissions close to 50% in the payments that the Catalan team made to the son of the former president of the Technical Committee of Referees, Javier Enriquez Negreira, according to has reported The country.
Some of the internal conversations that FC Barcelona had when the Treasury began to investigate the payments that the Culé team had made to Negreira have also been made public.
The world details that FC Barcelona avoided signing documents with the son of the former president of the CTA to hide the relationship between both parties. “The invoices are all the same and there are a lot. Only the month changes. We give you 3 of each one as an example. There are two types of TRESEP, the wording between the two types changes slightly.
“We pass you the Excel with the summary of the same of each supplier”.
“Contract already indicated to you in the written draft that there is none. I don’t know if you prefer to say it explicitly or make us crazy.”
When you can please give us your opinion of the SIXTH point of the writing. Regarding the SEVENTH, EIGHTH AND NINTH points of the writing, we have no idea, but we are going to make the last attempt that we mentioned to ask Franc Carbó and Josep Llorca. Thank you”. This message can be read in one of the extracts that the aforementioned media has released in recent days about this case between FC Barcelona and the payments made to the former Vice President of the Technical Committee of Referees.
The information around the controversy that surrounds FC Barcelona does not stop coming to light while the Prosecutor’s Office continues with the investigation.
