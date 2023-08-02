Rafa lights up and ends the game as captain, Reijnders still shines, to be reviewed Pulisic, Theo and Tomori. Xavi launches the enchanting Lamal chest of drawers (it’s a 2007…)

From our correspondent Luca Bianchin – las vegas (usa)

The Allegiant Stadium may be the only large building in Las Vegas without a casino, yet number 10 clearly came out on the Barça-Milan roulette wheel. Barcelona won 1-0 with a goal from his 10, Ansu Fati, who he transformed a ball from Balde into the most watched show in town: a big right into the crossroads. Milan’s number 10, Rafa Leao, on the other hand confirmed that he was in another category but lit up at times. Not by chance, two of Milan’s three main chances came from him: Iñaki Peña was good on the first, Reijnders kicked badly on the second. Yet the Dutchman on the flight to Italy will be one of the thoughts that will make Pioli smile. Pulisic, Theo and Tomori definitely less.

first half — The match was pleasant for those who woke up at 5: certainly not tactically perfect but with many chances. Milan didn’t start well and took risks especially on the left, where Theo Hernandez suffered from Raphinha. After 11 minutes, the first thrill: Pulisic’s mistake coming out of a corner, Koundé takes the post, on the rebound Tomori saves desperately on Ferran. In the 17th minute, Milan double chance. The first is the most promising play of the match: an exchange between Loftus-Cheek and Giroud with the Englishman finding Reijnders, good at attacking the area on the run. Shot by Tijjani and save by Iñaki Peña. On the following corner, Pulisic fishes Tomori who, free, deflects high. The match at this stage was even, Maignan saved from Raphina and Reijnders was still dangerous with a cross-shot. In the final, Maignan outgoing canceled a mistake by Tomori then, again for balance, a danger each. Minute 44: Leao has space and starts the bike, Koundé watches him go by and thanks Iñaki Peña, who deflects Rafa’s shot for a corner. Minute 45: Ferran Torres (here he is again) from the corner comes out behind Tomori. Maignan parries and saves the mood in the dressing room at half-time. See also Carrera Cup Italy | Everything is ready in Misano after the checks. And Lorenzo ...

second half — Barcelona changed half of their squad at the break and two new substitutes combined the lead. Balde did a little: acceleration from the left. Ansu Fati everything else: he won a tackle with Florenzi and put the ball in the crossroads. Great goal. For Milan, the start of the second half wasn’t the best moment: they risked conceding a goal from Oriol Romeu – a header just wide – and the referee annulled Araujo’s 2-0 for offside. There was more of a canyon between him and the defender than light. Pioli thus sent Kjaer, Colombo and Romero onto the field with 20 to go, without changing the whole team as in the other friendlies, but he did not reverse the course of the match. Indeed, he risked again, in the 36th minute more than ever: Balde created for Ansu Fati, Bartesaghi saved everything in a slide.

milan budget — So what’s left of this match? A balance sheet is not simple because Barcelona undoubtedly deserved to win. Pioli let the starters play again and Milan confirmed that they already have their own physiognomy, which in many ways resembles that of the past. It hurts especially in transition. Attacks at times, then compacts in his own half. With Loftus-Cheek he has a midfielder-playing midfielder. Everything has already been seen, such as individual errors – Tomori, Kjaer, Florenzi – and the suffering on the right, where Florenzi and Kalulu alternated. Easy prediction: Florenzi’s mistake on goal will multiply calls for a right-back, who is in demand on social media as if it were Christmas. Once again, Tijjani Reijnders was liked more than others: he came close to scoring twice, in the first attacking the area like a true midfielder. Others? Loftus-Cheek turned on and off, Pulisic was seen very little, Giroud almost never. And the defense has danced more than a few times. See also The possible eleven of FC Barcelona against Levante: Xavi will make changes thinking about the Europa League

rafa and yamine — The finale is for two talents, who promise to entertain those who spend their evenings watching football. Rafa Leao seems even stronger than in the past and it is natural to wonder if Milan shouldn’t look for him more: when he lights up, he doesn’t take it. Not only that, Rafa closed as captain, an unedited image with a certain effect. In Barcelona, ​​on the other hand, the finale was all by Yamine Lamal, who comes from the cantera – and up to this point it’s normal – but he was born in July 2007… and this is less ordinary. In the Barça-Milan final, he played as a right winger and caused a lot of trouble with his left foot. Today on the beach, tell your friends about him: in two years, you risk appearing as an expert.