Barça reaffirms its idea and Real Madrid has doubts. Barça overwhelms and Madrid surrenders, helpless. The final of the Spanish Super Cup gave as much of itself on the green as all the previous hours in the offices. Flick’s team – they are now six out of six in finals won by the German on the bench – reached ecstasy in Mecca with a display of superiority for the annals, which gave Barcelona fans their first title in the last 609 days.

Ancelotti already warned in the preview, that the classics are unpredictable. When Barça and Real Madrid take to the pitch they always evoke the famous paradox of Schrödinger’s cat. And in Jeddah, the most populated city in the province of Mecca, when the box was opened the cat was not only alive, but it was more eager to go than Bruce Springsteen. And at Barça there is no more boss than Lamine Yamal, who is not old enough to drive a car but already drives the Barça transatlantic with a superiority that is truly frightening. He is 17 years old.

Lamine Yamal catapulted the win, which was completed by Lewandowski, Raphinha (2) and Balde

The man from Rocafonda kicked off a dizzying first half with a trademark shot from the front that Courtois, very agile, was able to deflect into a corner. Without time to blink, Gavi gave away a centerpiece wrapped in gift paper that Raphinha just had to open with his head but he didn’t get it right. Time to time.

Comparisons with the 0-4 league record began to appear in Al Jawhara because Flick’s Barça looked like thunder. But a little Barça dizziness added spice to the classic. A loss on Casadó’s Madrid front against Vinícius, timidly claimed as a foul, was converted by the Brazilian into a present for Mbappé. The Frenchman began to gallop with Balde, who as in an auction had the ‘sold’ sign, as the only opposition. The side would later claim his vendetta but then it was Mbappé’s turn, who crossed the ball in front of Szczesny to score his third goal in three white finals.

The scoreboard looked like something out of a horror movie. Barça couldn’t demand more, they were doing it right, but it was Madrid that had caught the first. Despite the youth he boasts in the green, with Flick in command from the wing, the Blaugrana gave a lesson in maturity. Far from accusing the blow, they continued doing their thing. Raphinha crossed a good shot too much to confirm it. Those first twenty minutes had been a recital by Lamine Yamal, who left behind anyone who dared to get ahead. An exhibition that would have its prize,

Not only was Barça fine, Madrid looked like a flan despite the score and in defense they were unable to close a single gap. Thus, Lewandowski connected with Yamal, who left Tchouaméni frozen and beat Courtois with a subtle touch, as if he were cutting the best ham in the world with all the care. The equalizer ended up unleashing a Barça in a trance. Not even Íñigo Martínez’s injury threw him off. I wanted it all.

With little desire for trouble, Gil Manzano turned a blind eye to a great team from Camavinga to Gavi. Not so the VAR, which requested its presence to signal a penalty. Lewandowski, without jumping and with determination, hit the ball into the net. The third came immediately, a product of the white defensive calamity and the Barça mischief. A cross from Koundé’s Barceloneta found the head of Raphinha, who this time did not waste the opportunity. The stands, more even than expected in terms of colors, enjoyed shouts of “Messi, Messi!” included. But the party wasn’t over. Already in added time, after Gil Manzano forgave Camavinga’s second yellow card, Balde, after an electric counterattack, blew everything up with the fourth.

Madrid had to recover quickly if they did not want to enter black history, even more so after Raphinha finished the trick in a flash after the restart. With everything to celebrate, it was Barça’s turn to have a bad time, true to its long-suffering history. Again the VAR corrected the referee, Szczesny was sent off in an action with Mbappé. And in that same foul, with Iñaki Peña back at his position, Rodrygo got the second goal right. There was half an hour left, which threatened to become very long for Flick’s team. But they had worked and suffered too much to let the prize slip away. Olmo’s entry, in addition to being morbid, brought peace of mind to Barça with the ball and allowed time to be consumed without Peña having too much work.

The whites did not take advantage of half an hour of numerical superiority against a calm and mature rival

The pilgrimage was over. The Barça ecstasy in Mecca was brutal. The king of the Super Cup continues to wear Barça.

Technical sheet

2 – Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez (Asencio, min.52), Tchouameni (Modrid, min.64), Rüdiger, Mendy (Fran García, min.76); Valverde, Camavinga (Ceballos, 46), Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinícius (Brahaim, min.76) and Mbappé.

5 – Barcelona: Szczesny; Koundé, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez (Araújo, min.28), Balde; Casadó, Pedri; Lamine Yamal (Olmo, min.59), Gavi (Iñaki Peña, min.59), Raphinha (Ferrán Torres, min.79); and Lewandowski.

Goals: 1-0: Mbappé, min.5. 1-1: Yamal, min.22. 1-2: Lewandowsky (penalty), m.36. 1-3: Raphinha, min. 39. 1-4: Bucket, min.55+). 1-5: Raphinha, min. 48. 2-5: Rodrygo, min. 60.

Referee: Gil Manzano (Extremadura Committee). He showed a yellow card to Camavinga (min.35), Iñigo Martínez (min.53+), Rudiger (min.53), Vinícius (min.55), Tchouameni (min.62), Lewandowsky (min.77), Asencio ( min.77), Araújo (min.86) and Raphinha (min.89). Red card to Szczesny (min.56).

Incidents: Final of the Spanish Super Cup played at the King Abdullah stadium in Jeddah before about 60,000 spectators.