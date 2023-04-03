Waltinho tries to protect the ball against Carlos Ortiz during the final. Daniel Perez (EFE)

During the coach’s harangue, Jesús Velasco stayed a little on the sidelines, whole, in silence, with the procession inside. But when he saw that his teammates were about to go out onto the field, just as the light show prior to the Copa del Rey final was uncorked, Sergio Lozano (Madrid; 34 years old) broke down, tears of pain again for what could be and was not, because his right knee had once again played a trick on him. Stubborn as he is, he Buffalo He does not want to end his career like this, as he refuses that the fourth ligament tear in the joint requires him to give up the ball. That, he says these days in the locker room, will be decided by him, not even if he is touching the ball once again with the Barça jacket. He is the captain, the one who has won everything and always wants more, the example of the dressing room, also the teammate to whom Barcelona dedicated their eighth Cup laurel after beating Jimbee Cartagena (3-4) after extra time, supremacy absolute in the competition because they are followed by Inter and El Pozo with two.

A day earlier, in the semifinal against Mallorca Palma Futsal, Lozano went to the save in a set of the match and his left foot did not slip so that his right knee, the one that had mistreated him for so long, would creak again. As it happened in 2015 in a duel against Inter; as happened in the World Cup in Colombia a year later with the Spanish team; as happened to him in 2021 in a European match against Prishtina from Kosovo; and like Saturday, when he collapsed on the parquet and couldn’t help crying inconsolably, frozen pavilion and restless companions, drama already lived. And, although the definitive medical tests are yet to be carried out -this is how the player decided because he did not want anything to distract the team from their fight for the trophy-, Lozano and the Barça doctor agree that the diagnosis is clear, that it is the fourth rip. “Whoever knows me knows that I am stubborn and that no matter how many times I throw myself, I will fight with all my strength to get up,” the footballer resolved shortly after and on social networks, already accompanied by his wife and digested the injury. “But it is that he really wants to return,” they point out from the club; “He’s a beast and I’m sure he’ll come back stronger.”

Barça wanted Lozano to dress short for the final, but he did not succeed because the regulations prevented it, since in the event of reaching penalties he could not avoid launching it in the hypothetical case that there were no more players left to shoot. So he was content to see him from behind the bench and to receive a warm welcome, one more encouragement, from the Carthaginian stadium. Also, of course, with the triumph of Barça.

The first to score, control of the oriented pivot, spin and hard shot into the net, was Ferrão. It didn’t take long for the Brazilian to pick up a shirt with Lozano’s name to dedicate it to him, grateful and with a smile on his face in the stands next to his wife. Then it was Dyego, a few seconds before the intermission, the one who hit the target with a free kick. But the clash for Barça was entangled due to the accumulation of fouls, therefore with Motta’s double penalty and later with Antonio’s own goal. Ferrão stood out again with a shot from 10 meters -he already did two like this in the semifinals- but Bebe caught a ball with a minute and a half to go, a goal that called for extra time and explained that in this Cup Jimbee Cartagena will not He never gives up, as he already equalized the semifinals in the last seconds and then prevailed on penalties. But in this extra time Pito appeared to beat Raúl, to later hug his captain, who was biting her nails in the stands. “We have suffered but we show that we are made to win. This title is for Sergio who will surely come back stronger ”, Pito resolved at the end of the final.

It will not be a memorable season like the previous one for Barça -which won everything except the Copa del Rey- because it was stained with the elimination of the Champions League before stepping on the Final Four, also because he could not in the semifinals of the Spanish Cup against Inter, then with the team torn apart by injuries. But Barça almost has the League in its pocket and this Copa del Rey in its bag. A joy to also stir up Lozano’s misfortune. The Buffalo waiting to snort, stubborn and professional him, back on a court.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.