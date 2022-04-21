Xavi’s FC Barcelona has shown today that it is capable of winning without playing a brilliant game and even being dominated. The Blaugranas won with a solitary goal in a match in which Real Sociedad had possession of the ball and although they did not find the necessary clarity in the final meters to hurt Barça.
Who did hurt the Basques was Aubameyang, who in the 11th minute scored the first and only goal of the game. The Gabonese striker has 8 goals in the 8 starts he has enjoyed since he landed in Barcelona.
Real Sociedad didn’t back down and kept the ball, although they weren’t capable of creating much danger with their two strikers, Isak and Sörloth, who are still jinxed in front of goal. The Catalans were comfortable with the result and without the need to take the ball from the Basques, until in the second half, seeing that the result was still short, they tried to regain dominance.
Frenkie de Jong took the game on his back and got the Catalans to dominate little by little in the second half, until in the last minutes, it was a monologue by Xavi’s men. Finally they could not increase the advantage on the scoreboard, but with this victory the Blaugrana show that they can win in other ways in difficult games, and the goal of qualifying for the Champions League is getting closer.
#Barca #win #dominating #approaches #goal #season
Leave a Reply