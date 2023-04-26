Barcelona will stop entering 55 million euros in its transfer to the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, scheduled for the start of next season and which will end in November 2024, when the first team returns to the new Camp Nou Spotify, still with 70% of the capacity and with the dome of the stadium pending construction. The vice president of the Barcelona entity, Elena Fort, who presented the Mobility Plan for the move to Montjuïc on Tuesday, highlighted “the work and effort” of the club to reduce the losses expected, in principle, due to the operation of the stadium by 38 million. To achieve this, revenue from subscriptions, ticket sales, VIP areas and tourist packages, and the exploitation of the ‘Fan Zone’ with recreational and restaurant activities and the sale of ‘merchandising’ products have been maximized.

Barça will invest around 20 million euros in his transfer to Lluís Companys, which are already included in the financing of ‘Espai Barça’. Most of that money will be used to condition the obsolete Olympic Stadium for high competition. Although 3.32 million will also be invested in improving mobility (Barcelona City Council will invest another 2.58 million in this item). Of the 54,367 seats that the Olímpico has, only 49,472 can be marketed, since the rest have zero or very low visibility. The capacity will be less than half of the Camp Nou, which is why Fort announced that in Montjuïc, “all members will lose their membership status and start from scratch.”

Of these 49,472 seats, 27,385 will be raffled off among season ticket holders who wish to go to the stadium, with prices ranging from 723 euros for the goal areas to 1,738 euros for a grandstand pass. To sign up for the draw, those interested will have to fill out a form that will be available, from May 2, on the FC Barcelona website and app. And those season ticket holders who have attended at least 85% of the Camp Nou matches this season will have preference to choose a seat in the first 48 hours.

The remaining 22,087 seats will go to the sale of tickets to the general public and to commercial commitments that the club has to attend to on match days. Barça estimates that, at the Lluís Companys Stadium, they will play some 40 games before returning to the Spotify Camp Nou, and they aspire to hang the no-ticket sign in all of them. “There will be shops, catering businesses, very different activities that will attract a lot of people. We want to turn match days into a party”, highlighted its vice-president.

Despite having a seat, the season ticket holder will have to notify the club, at least six days in advance, if they will attend the match in question. Otherwise, Barça will put its location up for sale. At the Olympic Stadium, the team will also have the support of an entertainment tier, which will be made up of 600 fans and located in the second tier of the North Goal. On the other hand, the compensation pool for the ‘Seient Lliure’ will not be operational at the Lluís Companys, there will be no children’s tickets or season tickets for the clubs.

The director of the FC Barcelona Sustainability Area, Jordi Portabella, explained the details of the mobility program that the entity has designed so that members can go up to Montjuïc. “Our first recommendation is that they get used to leaving home early on game days,” warned Portabella, who underlined the commitment that the entity has made “to promote public transport.” Thus, Barça will set up two free shuttle bus lines that will leave Plaza España and Carrer del Foc towards the stadium. Fans can also use the cable car to go up to Montjuïc and the scooter or bicycle. In addition, in the vicinity of the Olímpico there will be a parking lot with capacity for 3,500 motorcycles and a dozen more for cars with a total capacity of about 1,000 vehicles that can only be used by people with special accreditation.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.