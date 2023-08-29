Cruyff, Neeskens, Koeman, Kluivert, Van Gaal, Michels, Rijkaard, De Jong… Dutch players and coaches have written a good part of Barça’s history in the last half century. Relations between the club and the Netherlands will soon be not only football, but also financial. Barça has chosen to establish the headquarters of Barça Media in the Netherlands so that its content subsidiary is listed on the Nasdaq, according to the documentation it has filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In this way, it follows in the footsteps of Ferrovial, which moved its headquarters to the Netherlands to make the leap to Wall Street, raising a strong controversy.

As in the case of Ferrovial, establishing the legal headquarters in the Netherlands does not imply the transfer of the operational headquarters or of the businesses. The president of Barça, Joan Laporta, wants to list Barça Media through a complex operation that involves a merger with Spac, Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp, a company created expressly to undertake an acquisition, a figure that was in favor of fashion a few years ago, but which has lost its luster after resounding failures. Various share purchases, mergers and exchanges will have as a final result, if everything goes according to plan, that Barça Media will be a Dutch company listed on the Nasdaq, the New York electronic market, which will have a Spanish subsidiary to manage the business.

Spac has until November 23 to close the operation, but has called a shareholders’ meeting to buy time and extend the deadline. The contract between Barça and Mountain & Co has a deadline of August 11, 2024, one year after the signing of the agreement, although the objective is to close the operation before the end of the year.

The main shareholder of Spac is its promoter, the German businessman Cornelius Boersch, who controls 17.6% through various companies, as revealed in the documentation of the meeting call. But today the operation is in the hands of four funds active on Wall Street that control more than half of the capital. Is about Calamos Investment Trust (11.1%), Highbridge Capital Management (11.5%), Saba Capital Management (14.0%) and Glazer Capital (13.9%). He is also a director and prominent investor of Spac, with 1.9% of the capital, Utz Claassen, who was a reference shareholder of Mallorca.

The merger agreement signed by Barça and Spac, 75 pages plus an annex, It states that Barça Media’s content business is valued at 900 million euros (973 million dollars at current exchange rates). It will encompass what is now Barça Vision, Barça Studios and Barça eSports and will be directed by Toni Cruz.

The company has yet to register a brochure listing its accounts and detailing what its business consists of. For now, it has not provided economic figures, but it does list in some detail what will be integrated into society. There is audiovisual content (including interviews, photographs, documentaries, fiction series, live shows, podcastradio broadcasts…), tokens of different types (that is, Barça cryptocurrencies that either grant certain participation rights in the club or serve as means of payment), NFTs (non-fungible digital assets), avatars, content to be exploited on virtual reality platforms, augmented reality or in the metaverse… The agreement also includes content for eSports, including the organization of tournaments and ticket sales for them, and video games for the web, consoles, computers and the metaverse.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp has warned in an investor presentation filed with the SEC that the “business depends to a large extent on the brand and reputation of Fútbol Club Barcelona (FCB)”, on the content related to it and also on Barça’s sporting results in LaLiga and in UEFA competitions, such as the Champions League. “However, the FCB does not own all the intellectual property related to the content, such as that related to the content of live LaLiga matches and advertising and similar rights of FCB employees, including its players,” it indicates. The business depends on monetizing its products and services through social media platforms.

The company also expressly includes as a risk factor the federal and judicial investigations for payments to companies of the former vice president of the arbitrators committee, José María Enríquez Negreira. “Adverse court rulings or investigation findings, as well as negative publicity resulting from these alleged incidents, can damage FCB’s brand and reputation and have a negative impact on our business,” he says.

Barça will pay for its content

The annex to the merger agreement indicates the clauses of future contracts that will regulate the relationship between Barça and Barça Media. These agreements, it is indicated, will be governed by Spanish law, “with the express exclusion of regional laws,” says the text. According to these clauses, “the FCB, on its behalf and on behalf of its subsidiaries, grants Barca Media an exclusive license (including for the FCB and its subsidiaries), global and sublicensable (…) to use and exploit in any other way certain trademarks, logos, brands and other distinctive signs of origin (…) that will be detailed in the final agreements, as well as copyright, publicity rights (for example, name, image, likeness) or other rights of intellectual property”, says one of the clauses.

Barça will therefore have to pay its subsidiary Barça Media for the content it produces for the club and for using those “certain brands and logos” with its image that have not yet been specified and for which it grants an exclusive license. In addition, “Barça Media will be the exclusive provider of content, media and other services for FCB and its subsidiaries in the field of business. Some examples include the production of sponsor videos, player announcement videos, and promotional materials for concerts and other in-stadium events.

Barça also undertakes to facilitate entry into the stadium and access for players, coaches and other staff for interviews and other activities related to the content. This will be done respecting the rights they have over the exploitation of their image, but Barça is committed to attempting a greater transfer of publicity and image rights by the players. “To the extent that existing agreements with players, coaches and other personnel do not provide for such an exclusive right, FCB will do, and will cause its affiliates to do, all commercially reasonable steps to modify such agreement, as soon as possible after closing. ” of the operation, he explains.

The initial duration of the contract will be 20 years, automatically extendable for another 20 unless there is a breach due to breach of contract obligations. Disputes will be resolved by first resorting to non-binding mediation and in the event of persistent disagreement, to binding arbitration.

Spac Mountain & Co, through which Barça Media will go public, has filed its first half results with the SEC, which show that in the first half of the year, before the agreement with Laporta, a good part of the investors have requested the reimbursement of their money instead of participating in any operation. The Spac had 239 million dollars in cash on December 31, 2022 and on June 30 it had 132 million left. That number has continued to decline so far in the third quarter.

The agreement contemplates the possibility that more investors distance themselves from the operation, but requires a minimum of 50 million cash to go ahead. Only the expenses of the different transactions amount to 30 million dollars. Barça has already sold part of the business to two partners for 120 million. One of them is the German listed company Libero Football Finance, while the other is a Cypriot company. whose identity is kept secret in the registered documentation and that it is advised by the firm NIPA Capital. The distribution of the capital of Barça Media will depend on how many investors remain in the Spac.

