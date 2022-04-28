The Blaugrana club has announced today that from the summer they will begin the remodeling works of the Espai Barça, which includes the Stadium and all its surroundings. The works will begin on the outside of the stadium and facade, which would not hinder the influx of public the following season.
Already in the 2023-2024 season, in which the construction of a roof and the remodeling of the stands is expected, if it has been confirmed that the team will not be able to play at the Nou Camp. The project would end in 2026, if everything goes according to plan, and in the words of Joan Laporta, Barça will have a stadium that lives up to the greatness of the club.
Without a stadium to play in, Barça will play in Montjuic, at the Lluis Companys stadium. There he would play only during the 2023-2024 season, because from the following, the Blaugrana team could return home, yes, with reduced capacity.
The works would continue until 2026, and it will be rare to see the Barça field with fewer people, or even see the Catalans in another stadium other than the mythical Nou Camp, but it is temporary and it will be worth the wait. This season we were able to see worrying images of the deteriorated state of the Nou Camp, so it is necessary that the remodeling begin now, before something bad happens.
#Barça #play #Camp #Nou #season
Leave a Reply