This Friday the draw for the quarterfinal pairings of the Copa de la Reina took place. Barça will face Madrid CFF in a match that Pere Romeu’s players will play away from home with the intention of continuing the trend shown in the 2-6 defeat to Costa Adeje Tenerife in the first cup match of the season. The Blaugrana are the current champions of the tournament, in which they beat Real Sociedad in the final in Zaragoza (8-0).

On the other hand, Real Madrid will play for a place in the semi-finals of the competition at home against Real Sociedad, finalist of the last edition, after beating Villareal 0-2 at the José Manuel Llaneza Sports City.

On the other hand, Atlético de Madrid will visit Cacereño and the remaining quarterfinal match of the Copa de la Reina will be Levante-Granada in the team’s fiefdom. granota.