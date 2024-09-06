FC Barcelona continue to have their sights set on Nico Williams as a target for the next summer transfer market in 2025. Despite not having secured his signing in this last market, the relationship between the Catalan club and the Athletic Club winger remains intact, and the initial plan for him to wear the Barça shirt remains unchanged.
When Nico renewed his contract with Athletic Club, all parties involved were already contemplating a possible departure of the player to Barça a year later. This unofficial agreement favoured both the Bilbao club, which would retain the player for one more season, and the player himself, who would leave a significant sum in Athletic’s coffers. For Barça, the wait would give them time to settle their accounts and prepare the signing.
However, Euro 2024 changed expectations. Nico Williams excelled, especially in his partnership with Lamine Yamal, which made Barcelona try to bring forward the deal. Laporta and Deco set out to try to sign Williams in that same market, despite the club’s financial situation. But Nico, overwhelmed by the pressure, decided to stay in Bilbao.
Despite this, the original plan remains: Nico Williams will not renew his contract with Athletic for more than a year, and Barça will return to the fray in June 2025. Although the tensions of the last transfer market could have caused some friction, everything indicates that the agreement is still in place. The only thing that has changed is the waiting period. In the summer of 2025, Barça will make their definitive move to bring Nico into their ranks.
