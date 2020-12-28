Albert Soler spoke in the club’s media about the Thomas Heurtel case. The director of professional sports made it clear that Barcelona will not pay any compensation to the French if he wishes to play in a Spanish team in the Endesa League, in direct reference to Real Madrid. The white team negotiated with the base his incorporation at the time he terminated his contract with Barça, a reason that led to a storm that has damaged the Catalan image.

“Heurtel no longer counts for the discipline of this club and, therefore, the most logical thing would be to find an agreed exit with the player so that before January 6 (end of the transfer window in the Euroleague) he would be out. At no time will we compensate the player if he intends to stay in a Spanish team of the ACB. We are going to try to find a team outside the ACB. The interests of the club are above all, “said Soler.

The Barça professional sports director referred to Heurtel’s abandonment in Istanbul, when he was not allowed to fly with the rest of the expedition back to Spain, as Barça felt cheated by the French’s negotiations with Real. And he also explained why the player trained with the team if he was outside the club’s discipline during the matches against Joventut and Anadolu Efes.

“From the moment it is communicated that it is not a form of Barcelona’s discipline, it is also decided that it is not going against Penya or against Istanbul. From there he asked us to be able to travel on Tuesday with the team’s charter. We had no problem. He did not do team discipline, although it is true that he trained with us, but it is true that he did not follow any team routine as a summoned player“, he pointed.

“There we found out that he was not negotiating with a Turkish team but with a club from the ACB. There we understood that it made no sense that he had to return to us. At no time was it left unattended. We do not have any kind of remorse because we did not leave any player abandoned because we paid for the hotel and the plane ”, he closed.