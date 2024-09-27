The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Committee sanctioned Barcelona for racist behavior of their fans after the Champions League match in Monaco on the last day 19 (2-1) and You will not be able to sell tickets to these for his next home match, in addition to paying a fine of 10,000 euros.

UEFA announced this Friday the decision of its disciplinary committee, which has resolved execute the sanction that the club had been suspended for a probationary period of one year, since last April 17, for the racist attitude of their fans in the confrontation with PSG in Paris.

FC Barcelona. Photo:Pau Barrena. AFP Share

With this decision, Barça will not be able to sell tickets for the clash on November 6 at the Red Star field, on the fourth day of the Champions League, in application of article 26 (3) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations.

In addition to this, the disciplinary commission He also decided to fine the Barça club with 10,000 euros. and prohibit the sale of tickets to his followers again away for one more match, although this sanction is once again suspended for a trial period of one year, counting from today’s date.

The decisions of the UEFA commission are a consequence of what happened at the Luis II stadium in Monaco, where Barcelona fans They unfurled a black banner in the stands with the message “Flick Heil” (Hail Flick), similar to the one used during the Nazi regime.

In April, the same disciplinary commission imposed several fines on Barça for an amount of 32,000 euros and punished him with a ban on selling tickets conditional for a year and now carried out due to the racist behavior of his fans, lighting flares and damage caused by his followers in the PSG field.

UEFA recalled that disciplinary measures during a probationary period are not effective immediately, but can be executed if an offense of a similar nature is committed in the aforementioned period, as established by its regulations in this regard in the aforementioned article 26 (3).

EFE AGENCY