Atlético de Madrid has sealed its pass to the final of the Queen’s Cup after imposing itself to Granada 3-2 in the second leg of the semifinals, with a global result of 5-2. The mats achieved their classification thanks to the double of the Brazilian Gio Queiroz and a goal from Jensen and will face Barça in the final.

This will be the fourth time that Barça and Atlético are in a Cup final. The first time both teams crossed it was in 2015-2016, when the rojiblancas rose with the title. However, Barça got rid of them in the following season (2016-2017) and then took the trophy in 2017-2018 again.

The precedents

Fourth final between Barça and Atlético de Madrid

Atlético de Madrid reaches the final after a solid tour in the tournament, which began with a 1-0 adjusted victory over Levante Badalona in eighths, thanks to a goal from Fiamma. In the quarterfinals, the rojiblanco team surpassed the cacereño with a 0-2, with goals from Ajibade and Sheila. In the semifinals, they achieved a resounding triumph in the first leg with goals from Gio and Lloris, and responded in the return with a double of the Brazilian Gio and somewhat from Jensen. Now, Atlético seeks to conquer his third cup of the Queen, a title that he already obtained in 2015 and revalidated in 2022.

For its part, Barça won the coast Adeje Tenerife in the round of 16 with a 2-6 result. In quarters, he surpassed Madrid CFF 1-2, and in the semifinals he achieved a bulky global victory of 8-1 against Real Madrid.





Anaïs Martí Herrero

To date, Barça accumulates ten titles of the Queen Cup, and now, seven years after facing Las Rojiblancas, they will seek to get their eleventh victory against Atlético de Madrid, which will try to stop the Catalan team by dominating the competition in the last decade.