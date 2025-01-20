There was no classic but it was a historic match. Valencia-Barça in the quarterfinals of the Cup, which will be the 42nd duel between both in the KO tournament Hansi Flick made his debut as Barcelona coach in Mestalla in August and will return there in the first week of February to try to qualify for the Blaugrana for the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, after beating Barbastro and Betis.

Barça will play twice in two weeks against Carlos Corberán’s Valencia, which visits Montjuïc on January 26 in the League.

The last precedent between the two teams in the tournament is the Cup final that faced them in 2019. Then, at Villamarín, Valencia, led by Marcelino, was proclaimed champion against the Barcelona fans, who had Valverde on the bench (1-2).

good memory

Flick made his debut in the League in Valencia as Barça coach with a comeback and now he returns in the Cup

The draw wanted there not to be a classic (yet) between the two greats of the League in the quarterfinals of the Cup. Well, that was the first tie that came out. The second paired Leganés with Real Madrid, who will play in Butarque. In November, the whites already visited the cucumber fiefdom and won 0-3.

After 2017-18, this is the second time that Leganés is in the quarterfinals of the Cup and the same duel is repeated. Seven years ago, Leganés qualified despite being a two-way game after coming back to win 1-2 at the Bernabéu.

Surprise

In 2018, the only time Leganés was in the quarterfinals, the whites were already measured and eliminated

The other two matches are Atlético de Madrid-Getafe at the Metropolitano and Real Sociedad-Osasuna at the Real Arena. The quarterfinals continue to be a single match, as the competition has been until now, and the matches are played between February 4, 5 and 6.