After accessing the last available ticket to the Copa del Rey with their victories against Gran Canaria and Bilbao Basket, Barça already has a rival in the quarterfinals. The Blaugrana have recovered with a notable defensive improvement in the ACB and Euroleague and have successfully recovered from the painful defeat against Girona, which placed the culés’ cup hopes on the wire. The team led by Joan Peñarroya will face each other in Gran Canaria on Thursday, February 13 at 9:30 p.m. against Laguna Tenerife. On the same day at 6:30 p.m., Joventut de Badalona’s complicated match against Unicaja, leader of the ACB, will take place.

On the other side of the draw, Real Madrid will face BAXI Manresa in a match that will be played on February 14 at 6:30 p.m. On that same date, Dreamland Gran Canaria will play for a place in the semifinals with Valencia Basket at 9:30 p.m.

In this way, there is no possibility of a classic until a hypothetical final, to which Barça and Real Madrid would arrive as winners of their part of the draw.