Three months it has been the Olimpic Companys orphan of animation. On November 26, at Barça-Brest of the Champions, it was the first time that the Montjuïc space for animation space was empty. The club’s idea is to reformulate the tier for the return to Spotify Camp Nou.

The Board of Directors of Joan Laporta, gathered on Monday, has agreed to open a participatory process that must lead to the creation of a new brain of new animation. The idea is that in July the new format chosen after meeting with all the participants interested in being part and that in September the place where it will be located and who will be the members will be approved.

Since November 26

Three months ago there is no organized animation in Montjuïc

Barça explains that it is put in the hands of a company with experience in animation and mediation that is the one that promotes the exchange of ideas with the aim of obtaining the consensus of all parties.

The club’s announcement seems to confirm that Barcelona will end the season without the return of the current animation stand to its area in Montjuïc. It remains to be known if the four members who formed the current animation space (Penya Barcelonista Almogàvers, Supporters Barça, Barcelona Front 532 and Penya Barcelona Nostra Enseny), about 600 people, can be integrated into the new concept since they are confronted with the directive.

For singing “Barça, yes; LapTa, no “

The club claims 21,000 euros of fines to the current members, who report that they want to silence them

The conflict started when the club claimed these animation groups to pay the fines with which the League and UEFA discipline committees had punished them for offensive chants. The total amount amounts to 21,000 euros. That default breaches what is agreed, defends Barcelona. According to the members of the stands, the veto has to do with shouts that gave against President Joan Laporta, who wanted to silence them.

During these three months, in the Montjuïc matches they have sung for the return of animation. In the last match played at home, in front of Rayo Vallecano, a support banner was deployed in which “Vom was the animation stand”. The message was hung five minutes before being removed by the private security of the club.