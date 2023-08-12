Barça intends to forget at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez de Neymar, the departure of Dembélé, the registrations, the levers and all the noise that is being produced as a result of the hectic Barça transfer market. The team led by Xavi Hernández faces Getafe de Bordalás with the aim of starting the defense of the title on the right foot and putting aside a current situation that is still more concerned with extra-sports issues than what happens on the pitch.

«The important thing is tomorrow, the market will continue until the 31st. It is not the ideal situation because we are waiting for those registered, but we are focused on the game. The team arrives well, we have had a good preseason. We have gone from less to more », assured Xavi at the press conference prior to his team’s match against Getafe. The Tarrasa coach is aware that it has been an atypical preparation and that there are still many issues to resolve before the market ends and even before the duel begins at the Coliseum.

And it is that Barcelona will be planted in its league debut with the house still to be swept. On Friday he registered Ronald Araujo, on Saturday Gündogan and it is expected that it will be the same day the competition begins when he will suddenly be able to register between seven and nine footballers. Oriol Romeu, Iñigo Martínez, Iñaki Peña, Balde, Marcos Alonso, Sergi Roberto and Abde count for Xavi, while in the case of Lenglet and Sergiño Dest the club will wait, given that there is now a greater salary margin, and will decide between registering them or leave them as the only option a way out for which in any case there are few suitors.

All these registrations have accelerated in recent days as Barcelona has been activating levers. The first was the departure of Kessié to Arab football, the second the sale of 29.5% of Barça Vision for 120 million euros to the German investment fund Libero and NIPA Capital and the last the final goodbye of Ousmane Dembélé heading to Paris Saint Germain. All these movements have expedited the accounts and have made the culé club reach the start of the league being positive with a subject that has been a headache for the second consecutive summer. “We are waiting, the club works very well and is making an effort. We remain optimistic and look forward to having you all. We are positive”, assured Xavi.

Barça arrives at the debut with this issue on the table and with the need to make a clean slate after a turbulent preseason in which the team has overcome a virus, a win by Arsenal and the trauma of Dembélé’s goodbye. Despite this, the culés have gone from less to more and, if all the players are finally available, Xavi could put an eleven in contention with the 4-4-2 that he used so much last year and to which he has resorted throughout of the preseason. Oriol Romeu and Gündogan could make their debut in an official match along with Frenkie de Jong and Pedri in midfield and the great doubt would be in Lewandowski’s companion. Raphinha starts with an advantage but Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and even Abde arrive in great shape and can dispute his position.

A complicated rival



Opposite will be a team that gives absolutely nothing away. José Bordalás returned to Getafe in the final stretch of last year and has had time to restore to his team the almost indestructible group identity that he cultivated so much in his first spell. It will be a duel of styles between two coaches who have different records but who have recently triumphed thanks to the defensive strength of their teams. «All styles are valid. I have great respect for Xavi. Barça has changed and has adapted to modern football,” Bordalás said in the preview. Countering this new Barça will be his task in a game in which he will not be able to count on Carmona, Arambarri, Milla and Ünal due to injury.

Getafe: Soria, Damián, Alderete, Mitrovic, Domingos Duarte, Gastón, Maksimovic, Djené, Aleñá, Mayoral and Lozano.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Koundé, Araujo, Christensen, Balde, Oriol Romeu, Frenkie de Jong, Gundogan, Pedri, Raphinha and Lewandowski.

Referee: César Soto Grado (La Rioja Committee).

Stadium: Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Time and TV: 9:30 p.m. DAZN.