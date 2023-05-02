Win and convince. That is the objective that Barcelona has set itself in the final stretch of the season and this Tuesday at the Camp Nou they have a new opportunity to show that the 4-0 against Betis is the return to good game dynamics and results. Xavi Hernández’s team receives Osasuna with their minds set on adding three new points that will allow them to continue opening the gap with Real Madrid in the standings and mark a new date on the calendar before the long-awaited alirón. A moment that the culés hope to arrive launched and dispel any hint of doubt that they are the best team in the competition.

«It has been a round night. I have been convinced by what I have seen and I have good feelings for the title, “said Xavi on Saturday night when asked about the proximity of a league crown that everything indicates that he is not going to escape Barça. The Catalan coach can’t hide a smile that is starting to get wider and wider and that this Tuesday could continue to grow. The azulgranas maintain their 11-point advantage against Real Madrid and have a new date at the Camp Nou in which they hope to give the League another blow and extend the state of euphoria unleashed after the match against Betis.

Barça arrives well to the duel against Osasuna, recovering important players and with the atmosphere that surrounds the club more focused on an objective that seems imminent. Negreira, Messi and company are left to one side and Xavi wants all the spotlights to be on a group that can break records in defense and return the entity to the top of the league championship.

To go one step further in this objective, Xavi will be able to count on Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Christensen and Ousmane Dembélé. All of them had minutes on Saturday against Betis and are already in optimal condition to be part of an eleven in which Sergi Roberto will not be able to be due to injury and in which no great news is expected regarding the team that thrashed Betis. Jordi Alba could return to the left side to the detriment of Balde and the big question is whether Xavi will repeat with the 4-4-2 or if he will vary the drawing to accommodate Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati or Dembélé as companions of Lewandowski and Raphinha, the two fixed players in the Barça attack front.

Lamine Yamal will once again be on the bench, summoned again this Monday by Xavi after the Barça squad player, only 15 years old, became the youngest footballer to debut with the Barça first team on Saturday, and the coach from Barcelona showed convinced that the club will guarantee its continuity. “The renovation of Lamine Yamal is under control. He wants to continue here and his wish is to succeed at Barça. Everything is going well”, Xavi assured this Monday, two days after the debut in the League of the new Barça pearl, whose father is a Real Madrid fan and has Jorge Mendes as his representative. “Lamine Yamal doesn’t think about anything other than succeeding here,” added the leader’s coach, after the youth squad player had already expressed to Barça his desire to continue at the club and sign after the summer, as Barcelona wishes, his new contract, when he turns 16.

In front will be a team that has not yet said its last word in the League, but that on Saturday has an appointment with history, something that may weigh on the rojillos. Osasuna arrives at the Camp Nou with his homework done, with salvation already in his bag and with a whole Copa del Rey final on the horizon against Real Madrid. That can weigh down a team that continues to look at European positions, but which may have its mind set elsewhere and in which Jagoba Arrasate can rotate. The Basque coach will be without Darko Brasanac or David García due to injury, nor Jon Moncayola due to suspension.

Probable lineups:



Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Koundé, Araujo, Christensen, Jordi Alba, Busquets, De Jong, Pedri, Raphinha, Lewandowski and Ansu Fati.

Osasuna: Aitor Fernández, Nacho Vidal, Aridane, Unai García, Manu Sánchez, Torró, Pablo Ibáñez, Moi Gómez, Chimi Ávila, Rubén García and Budimir.

Referee: Iglesias Villanueva (Galician).

Stadium and schedule: Camp Nou. 7:30 p.m. (Dazn).