The members of Barcelona will vote to approve the new sponsorship of Spotify. Alejandro Garcia (EFE)

Before Barcelona meets Sevilla at the Camp Nou (9:00 p.m. Movistar), the committing members of the Barça entity must vote to approve the club’s new sponsorship with Spotify, which will put their name on the men’s and women’s first team shirts for the next four seasons (in addition to the training shirts of both teams for another three courses), while the stadium will also be renamed for the first time in the club’s history: Spotify Camp Nou. The vote, in any case, will be blind because a confidentiality agreement sealed with the Swedish music streaming giant streaming It prevents the figures from being public.

Although various sources consulted agree that the club will receive some 64 million per season – an amount that exceeds the 55 paid by Rakuten – and that the amount will reach 250 million, Barcelona cannot officially reveal the figures. “It is an agreement that is not imposed by us because we are proud of this contract,” revealed the president Joan Laporta a few days ago, who clarified: “It is due to the reaction that Spotify providers or in some way other agents in the world of music would have. music that could interfere in their strategic policy”. Therefore, the Extraordinary Assembly must decide on the matter based on the word of the president and not with numbers.

It will not be an assembly to use because for the first time it will be done electronically, already organized on a television set in the Auditori 1899 next to the Camp Nou. The 4,478 committing members – representation chosen by lottery from 2.5% of the members, the Senators of the Club, the members of the current Board of Directors, the members of the statutory commissions, the former presidents of the club and the presidents of the territorial federations of supporters clubs that have been members for more than five years – are summoned at 10 in the morning to continue in streaming the points of the day through the club’s website, YouTube or Barça TV or even through DTT or television platforms. “Nor is it known what footballers charge for a confidentiality agreement, for privacy, and I think it’s not that serious either,” said Laporta, who optimistically awaits the result of the vote, since Barça has already made the agreement official. sponsorship with Spotify and that, if approved, will take effect from next season.

On the other hand, the logo of UNHCR-UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) will replace the Unicef ​​one, present since 2006, on the FC Barcelona shirt from July 2022. The badge will appear on the back of the jackets of the men’s and women’s teams and also on that of Genuine (people with intellectual functional diversity ).

You can follow EL PAÍS DEPORTES on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.