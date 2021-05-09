Barça was proclaimed champion of the First Iberdrola this Sunday. The Barça team wins the title with eight games to go (5 remaining and 3 postponed) to the end and after a full 26 league victories. Some records from another planet that make this team twice champion before facing the Champions League final next Sunday (9:00 p.m., against Chelsea) and the ‘final four’ of the Queen’s Cup between 26 and 30 of May. Two appointments to which the Catalans arrive with great enthusiasm and with the dream of signing a historic double.

Barça arrived at matchday 29 with a ‘match ball’ for the league title, with the obligation to win (they did it 0-1 against Granadilla) andExpect Levante not to do so (they drew 1-1 against Espanyol. And her greatness made her win it to lift the national trophy for the sixth time, leading the record of the highest division of Spanish women’s football. And it is that the azulgrana team has surpassed Athletic (2003, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2016), with which it remained tied with five leagues (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2020) to be crowned the best team in this category.

In the record of the Women’s League they are followed by I raised, which has in its showcases four league trophies (1997, 2001, 2002, 2008) and, with three, up to four different teams: Añorga KKE (1992, 1995, 1996), Atlético de Madrid (2017, 2018, 2019), Oroquieta Villaverde (1993, 1994, 1999) and Vallecano Ray (2009, 2010, 2011).

Barça has been unstoppable in this League. Not only has he won it all, but his level has made this team quite a steamroller in the national competition. With an average of more than five goals per game (5.12, to be more exact) and having conceded only five goals against, the Barça team has had no rival in this league. Now walk to lift their first Champions League and with the aim of also revalidating the Cup trophy. If he succeeds, his legend will be infinite.