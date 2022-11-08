COLPISA Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 9:34 p.m.



Three Osasuna fans were injured on Tuesday afternoon as a result of violent incidents caused by Barcelona ultras in Pamplona, ​​hours before the League match between the Navarrese and Catalan teams. The events occurred in the Iturrama neighborhood and, specifically, in the Ezpala bar, where Osasuna radicals usually meet before meetings.

Several Barça radicals got out of their vehicles and, armed with knives and baseball bats, went to the bar where the Osasuna fans were to attack them. The serious incidents also resulted in significant damage to the establishment. The Barça ultras broke the windows of the bar and also launched flares during their attack.

“Osasuna categorically condemns the violent incidents carried out by ultras of the Barcelona Football Club this afternoon in Pamplona”, the Navarrese club reacted through a statement in which the entity expressed its “solidarity with those affected and makes itself available to the Assaulted fans. The three injured were transferred to the University Hospital of Navarra.

Osasuna reiterated “opposition to any sign of violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in sport and expresses his wish that tonight’s game takes place with absolute normality.”