FC Barcelona would have received the green light to strengthen during the winter transfer window.

The summer window has been eventful for Barca, but not in the way the fans would have liked. Apart from the planned free arrivals and the late loan of Luuk de Jong, Barça has only experienced departures. Important starts, too, with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann that left the Blaugrana squad considerably weakened. But according to Mundo Deportivo, Barca have a bright future ahead of them, and thanks to the savings so far, they are now in a position to make signings in January.

Barça can recruit

According to the reports, RB Leipzig and Spain star Dani Olmo remains at the top of Barcelona’s target list, while Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling is also a priority. Both players would likely be very expensive for Barca, especially in January, but there could be other options on the table, such as a loan for a permanent contract, especially in the case of Sterling, who has started only two Premier League games since the start of the season.